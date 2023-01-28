Motorola launches G series smartphones: Details

Mumbai: Motorola launched new budget smartphones under the Moto G series. The Moto G series include Moto G13 and Moto G23. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model of Moto G13 is priced at EUR 179.99 (roughly Rs. 16,000). This Motorola smartphone comes in Matte Charcoal, Rose Gold, and Blue Lavender colours. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version of Moto G23 is priced at EUR 229.99 (roughly Rs. 20.500). It comes in Matte Charcoal, Rose Gold, and Blue Lavender colours. Both of these smartphones can currently be purchased in Europe and will be soon made available in Latin America and Asia.

The Moto G13 and Moto G23 feature a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 400 nits of brightness. They run on Android 13 and are powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC.

Also Read: Motorola launches Moto E13: Details

These smartphones get a triple rear camera setup. The Moto G13 also carries an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The Moto G23 gets a 16-megapixel front-facing shooter.These smartphones are equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. The Moto G23 offers support for 30W TurboPower fast charging. On the other hand, the Moto G13 can support 10W TurboPower wired charging.