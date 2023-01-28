Non-veg sales prohibited within ten kilometres of air force station in Bengaluru in Aero India 2023

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued a ban on the sale and serving of meat within a radius of 10 kilometres of Yelahanka’s Air Force Station in anticipation of ‘Aero India 2023,’ which will be held in Silicon City Bengaluru.

Air Force Station Yelahanka in Bengaluru will host the 14th iteration of ‘Aero India 2023’ from February 13 to 17. The closure of meat stalls, non-vegetarian hotels, and restaurants within 10 kilometres of the event has been mandated by the Bengaluru civic body from January 30 through February 20, according to news agency PTI.

‘It is to the notice of the general public and proprietors of meat stalls, non-vegetarian hotels and restaurants for closure of all meat/chicken/fish shops and prohibition of serving/sale of non-vegetarian dishes within 10 km radius of Air Force Station, Yelahanka from January 30 to February 20,’ read the order issued by the BBMP.

The civic body emphasised that anyone who violates this order will be punished. According to the civic body’s order, any violation of this will result in penalties under the BBMP Act-2020 and rule 91 of the 1937 Indian Aircraft Rules.

According to BBMP officials, the decision was made because the non-vegetarian food that is left lying around in public places attracts a lot of scavenger birds, particularly kites, who can cause accidents in mid-air.