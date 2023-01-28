Police files charge-sheet in Morbi bridge collapse case which killed 135 people in Gujarat

Police on Friday filed a charge-sheet in the suspension bridge collapse incident that had occurred in Morbi town of Gujarat in October last year, in which 135 people were killed.

The investigating officer in the case, Deputy Superintendent of Police P.S. Zala, filed the charge-sheet, which totals more than 1,200 pages, in the Morbi Sessions Court.

According to sources, Jaysukh Patel of the Oreva Group, which formerly ran the bridge, has been identified as the tenth culprit in the charge-sheet in addition to the nine accused who are already in jail.

Magistrate’s court has already issued an arrest order for Jaysukh Patel in relation to the bridge collapse incident that happened on October 30, 2022. His anticipatory bail plea will come up for hearing on February 1.

Ajanta Manufacturing Limited (Oreva Group) was responsible for the operation and maintenance of the British-era suspension bridge on the Machchhu river that had collapsed.