Security increased due to protest outside TISS Mumbai ahead of BBC documentary screening

On Saturday, more security was put in place in front of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) as students planned to show the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha (BJYM) protested the students’ decision to show the divisive documentary outside of the university.

The Progressive Students’ Forum (PSF), which is organising the screening, claimed that it was a symbolic protest against the government’s decision to restrict access to the divisive documentary. They further stated that their action was in support of student organisations on other college campuses.

The institute has not given permission for it, according to a Friday notice from the university administration asking students not to watch the documentary. The notice stated that ‘Any action by students against this advisory will be dealt with strictly as per the rules.’

This follows the controversy that the BBC documentary’s screening at several institutions in India sparked. 24 Delhi University students were detained outside the Faculty of Arts on Friday after chaos broke out after the student outfits (NSUI-KSU) called for the documentary to be screened.

Members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) also organised a documentary screening at Ambedkar University in Delhi. According to SFI, the university administration cut off the power supply, making it impossible to hold the screening.

Similar incidents happened at Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Jamia Milia Islamia. A documentary titled India: The Modi Question, which explores Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s alleged role in the 2002 Gujarat riots, will also be shown at the University of Hyderabad, Kolkata’s Jadavpur University, and Presidency University.