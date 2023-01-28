Singer-actress Rita Ora finally confirms her marriage to actor-writer-filmmaker Taika Waititi

Rita Ora, a singer and actress and Taika Waititi, an actor-writer-director, have now officially announced their union. The revelation was eventually revealed by Ora recently when promoting her new hit, ‘You Only Love Me,’ on Heart Radio Breakfast. The couple wed a few months ago in a private ceremony but kept the news quiet.

Ora said her wedding was ‘unique’ and ‘beautiful.’

‘I am officially off the market, people. I chose to keep it more private and keep it to myself more but with my new video I am playing on what could have been,’ she added.

Sharon Stone, Kristen Stewart, Lindsay Lohan, and Jodie Turner-Smith are among the celebrity friends that make cameo appearances in Ora’s new music video while she wears a rare vintage Yves Saint Laurent Autumn/Winter 1987 Rive Gauche gown.

Ora said that the video, which tells the story of a woman who appears nervous about her wedding day, plays on the rumours swirling around her and Waititi’s own nuptials.