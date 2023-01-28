Study using Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty says British actor Regé-Jean Page is the most handsome man in the world

Regé-Jean Page, a British actor, is the most attractive man in the entire planet.

Page became an overnight sensation not just for playing Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings in Season 1 of ‘Bridgerton’, but for his smouldering looks, as well. But a recent survey has revealed that Page is among the world’s most attractive guys.

The actor, 34, recently had his face analysed, and the results showed that he is in fact one of the most attractive men. Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, an antiquated metric that gauges physical perfection, was used in the investigation. And it was 93.65% correct in Rege’s situation.

After Pege, Chris Hemsworth takes the second spot with 93.53 per cent, and Michael B Jordan is third with 93.46 per cent. Singer Harry Styles is fourth with 92.30 per cent.

The list was compiled by the Harley Street facial cosmetic surgeon Dr Julian De Silva, who used computerised mapping techniques.