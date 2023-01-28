Teaser trailer for the fourth season of the HBO show ‘Succession’ is out

Teaser trailer for Succession’s upcoming fourth season is released.

After Logan Roy (Brian Cox), the patriarch of the Roy family and the owner of the media giant Waystar Roycom, revealed he would be stepping down due to bad health, the HBO miniseries depicts the tensions surrounding the titular succession. Only for him to recover, take on the role once more, and create discord among his children in an effort to control them.

He gave the impression of draining his opponents’ energy. And by the third season’s conclusion, the kids had banded together against their father. And this time, the termination might be more long-term. They are aware that moving against him in the climax was a mistake.

They also find comfort in uniting for once against their bullying father. It is, of course, anybody’s guess whether this fragile Rebel Alliance will hold as they all want power and they seem to mind sharing. And this disunity is what Logan, likely, is going to exploit.

Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook return as the Roy would-be heirs Kendall, Roman, and Siobhan, respectively. Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, Alan Ruck, Hiam Abbass, Peter Friedman, Natalie Gold, e Dagmara Domi?czyk, Arian Moayed, J. Smith-Cameron, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens and Rob Yang also star.