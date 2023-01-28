Tips to make softer rotis at home

Use warm water

Replace the room temperature water with warm water, according to food experts. You can produce soft rotis by doing this since it will help you get an even, soft dough.

Knead it well

Do not haste when kneading a dough. Always allow yourself enough time to work the dough and ensure that it seems uniform from all sides. Additionally, it will make the rotis softer.

Knead a soft dough

Make sure the dough is not too stiff or firm when kneading it for rotis. The dough should be easy on the rolling pins and pliable enough to roll out into balls. Your dough is not ideal if you have to exert extra effort when rolling out rotis.

Allow it to rest for 20 minutes

After kneading the dough, cover it with a wet muslin cloth and allow it to rest for at least 20 minutes to roll out softer rotis.

Knead for another minute

Right before rolling out rotis, make sure that you knead the dough again for at least 1 minute so that grain particles are activated and your rotis will turn out to be soft.