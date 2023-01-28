Tripura Assembly Polls: BJP announces candidates for 48 seats

New Delhi: BJP released the list of candidates for 48 of the total 60 seats in Tripura. The remaining 12 candidates will be announced soon. Of the 48 candidates in the first list, 11 are women.

Chief Minister Manik Saha will contest from Town Bordowali constituency. Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Debbarma will contest from Charilam constituency, Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik will contest from the Dhanpur constituency and state BJP chief Rajib Bhattacharjee will contest from Banamalipur constituency.

The elections to the 60-member Tripura Assembly will be held on February 16.The last date for filing nominations is January 30. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 2.

The BJP formed its government in the northeastern state for the first time in 2018, ending the 25-year rule of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). BJP won 36 of the 60 Assembly seats in Tripura in 2018.