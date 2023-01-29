4 tips to follow for having healthy sperm

Fertility of men are affected by several factors. As per experts, medications, lack of sleep and stress affect fertility. Fertility in both men and women declines with age. Age is the single most important factor that determines a woman’s ability to conceive and deliver a healthy baby.In the early 30s, a woman’s fertility begins to decline. A man’s age influences the chances of a woman getting pregnant.

As per studies, obese men have lower sperm count and lower sperm quality. Excessive alcohol consumption, drug use, tobacco use, etc. reduce fertility in both men and women.

Follow these tips to improve sperm health:

1. High-fat diets inhibit fertility by affecting the physical and molecular structure of not only the sperm but also the developing fetus and the baby.

2. Quit smoking: Smoking in men reduces sperm density, morphology and motility and increases DNA damage. In women, smoking can cause thickening of the eggshell. This makes sperm penetration difficult. Alcohol depletes the body of many essential nutrients needed for most functions, including reproduction.

Other things to keep in mind are maintaining a healthy weight, exercising, and eating foods that support pregnancy.