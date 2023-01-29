40 killed as bus falls into ravine and catches fire

Lahore: In a tragic incident, at least 40 people lost their lives after the bus they were travelling plunged off a bridge and caught fire. The accident took place in the Lasbela district in the Balochistan province of Pakistan.

3 survivors had been rescued by authorities. The bus was travelling between Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan and Karachi. It was reportedly carrying 48 passengers.

Road accidents frequently happen in Pakistan due to poorly maintained roads, violation of road safety rules and reckless driving. According to World Health Organization estimates, more than 27,000 people were killed on Pakistan’s roads in 2018.