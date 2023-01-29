Assam Chief Minister: ‘The ideal age for motherhood is between 22 to 30 years old.’

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, stated today that women should accept motherhood at the ‘right age’ because doing so later can have negative health effects. Speaking at a government event in this country, Mr. Sarma reaffirmed the resolve of his administration to end child marriage and motherhood.

In order to prevent child marriages and teenage motherhood, the state government has decided to enact strict laws and invoke the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. This context informs his remarks.

According to Mr. Sarma, ‘thousands of spouses will be imprisoned in the next five to six months because it is illegal to have sex with a girl under the age of 14 even if he is her lawfully wedded husband.’

The legal age for a lady to get married is 18, and those who marry females who are younger will also be prosecuted. Many (men who marry females) may receive a life sentence, he warned.

Speaking on being a mother, Mr. Sarma remarked ‘Waiting too long to have children can cause issues, thus women should avoid this. The ideal age for motherhood is between 22 and 30 years old.’