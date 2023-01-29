Azerbaijan’s embassy in Iran to be evacuated on Sunday after a fatal shooting

Azerbaijan will evacuate embassy staff and family members from Iran on Sunday, according to the foreign ministry, two days after a gunman killed a security guard and injured two others in an attack described as a ‘act of terrorism’ by Baku.

Police in Tehran said they had arrested a suspect, and Iranian authorities condemned the incident on Friday, but said the gunman appeared to have had a personal motive rather than a political one.

The incident occurred amid rising tensions between the neighbouring countries over Iran’s treatment of its large ethnic Azeri minority, as well as Azerbaijan’s decision to appoint its first ever ambassador to Israel earlier this month.

Following the attack, the Azeri foreign ministry said it summoned Iran’s ambassador in Baku to demand justice and that embassy personnel would be evacuated from Tehran. It provided no further information, including whether the embassy would remain open.