Beating Retreat 2023: Know how to book tickets online and other details

New Delhi: The Beating Retreat ceremony 2023 will be conducted on January 29 at Vijay Chowk, New Delhi. It marks the culmination of the week long Republic Day celebration. The Beating Retreat Ceremony will be presided over by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. It will commence just a little before dusk.

The Beating Retreat ceremony is organized by the Section D of the Ministry of Defence. The bands of the Indian Navy, Indian Army and the Indian Air Force will perform at the event.The Beating Retreat 2023 will witness the country’s biggest Drone Show, comprising 3,500 indigenous drones.

The ceremony will be live telecasted on Doordarshan (DD Channel). It can also be viewed on Doordarshan’s official YouTube channel on Sunday.

Know how to book tickets:

Go to www.aamantran.mod.gov.in and register with your mobile number.

Enter the Captcha code and fill in the required personal details of the individuals attending the event.

After filling the details, enter the OTP.

Next, choose the ticket of your choice- FDR – Republic Day Parade, Republic Day Parade, Rehearsal – Beating the Retreat, Beating the Retreat – FDR, and Beating the Retreat Ceremony – any event you wish to watch.

After all details are duly filled, make online payment.

QT code will be generated for enhanced security purpose that will also have the address to the venue.

These tickets are Non-cancellable and non-transferrable. Only 10 tickets can be booked from one registered mobile number.