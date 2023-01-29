Bharti Airtel introduces 2 new prepaid plans

Mumbai: Leading internet and telecom service provider in the country, Bharti Airtel has introduced 2 new prepaid plans. The plans are priced at Rs. 489 and Rs. 509. Both the plans offer unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day and other benefits like free access to Wynk Music, Hello Tunes, Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag, and more.

Both of these plans come with 30 days validity. Additionally, there is also a data add-on plan with 50GB of data priced at Rs. 301.

Airtel Rs. 489 plan benefits: Airtel’s Rs. 489 prepaid plan comes with 50GB mobile data along with unlimited local/STD voice calling, and 100 SMS/day with validity for 30 days. Users will also get free access to Airtel Thanks benefits including Wynk Music, free Hello Tunes, Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag, and Apollo 24/7 Circle.

Airtel Rs. 509 prepaid plan benefits: The new Rs. 509 prepaid plan from Airtel offers the same benefits as Rs. 489 prepaid plan, except for the additional data benefit of 10GB. The plan comes with 60GB data limit along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day for one month. Other benefits like free access to Airtel Thanks benefits including Wynk Music, Hello Tunes, Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag, and Apollo 24/7 Circle remain the same.