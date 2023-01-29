Uttar PradeshDH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Death toll in Lakhimpur Kheri road accident rises to 6

Jan 29, 2023, 06:58 pm IST

Lakhimpur Kheri: The death toll in the Lakhimpur Kheri road accident surged to 6. The accident took place yesterday on the roadside along the Kheri-Bahraich highway. A truck driver lost control of his  vehicle and mowed down a group that had gathered on the road following a minor collision between a car and a scooter.

Five people died on the spot and a 17-year-old boy, identified as Rohit Kumar, succumbed to injuries during treatment at a hospital. Most of the victims m were residents of Pangi Khurd village. The deceased were identified as Karan Kumar (14), Paras (85), Rizwan (16), Karunesh Verma (35) and Virendra Kumar Verma (50).

