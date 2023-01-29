Follow these  Ayurvedic tips for regular bowel movement and constipation relief

Here are some natural and effective strategies to empty the bowels and relieve constipation.

Maintain hydration: Constipation can be caused by a variety of factors, one of which is dehydration. Keep yourself hydrated.

Dalia: This superfood is high in plant protein, fibre and essential vitamins that can aid in the relief of constipation.

Mulethi (liquorice root): This is one of the most efficient ayurvedic digestive cures. Combine half a teaspoon of powdered liquorice root with half a teaspoon of jaggery and drink it with a cup of warm water. It is best to improve gastrointestinal motility.

Anjeer or fig: Figs, when soaked in warm water, can provide immediate relief from constipation. It also has a high fibre content.

Milk and ghee: 1-2 teaspoons of ghee in a hot cup of milk can be consumed before bedtime. ‘It is one of the most natural and efficient cures for constipation.