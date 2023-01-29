Man arrested for threatening to launch multiple blasts in Gujarat city

A guy was caught in Gujarat after allegedly threatening to carry out a series of bomb explosions in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Republic Day.

A squad from the Gujarat Police detained Om Prakash Paswan, a resident of Devrar village, on Friday night, informed the Station House Officer Praveen Singh of Maniyar police station.

Officials reported that on January 25, a letter threatening to blow up different locations in the city, including a railway station and a bus terminal, was delivered to the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner’s office. Four people were engaged in sending the letter, one of whom was a resident of Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, the Gujarat Police investigation added.

According to officials, a team from the Gujarat Police visited the village of Devrar on Friday after arriving at the Maniyar police station and travelling there with the local police.

They also said that Paswan, the primary suspect, had been taken from his home.

The police sources further said, Prakash was employed by the private sector and had returned home from Ahmedabad three days prior.