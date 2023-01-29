Noise launches new gaming earbuds: Price and specifications

Mumbai: India based lifestyle tech brand, Noise launched new gaming earbuds in the Indian markets. It is the first gaming TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds by the company. The new device is named ‘Buds Combat’.

The Noise Buds Combat earbuds is priced at at Rs 1,499 and is available on the official website and other online e-commerce partners in three colour variants- Stealth Black, Shadow Grey and Covert White.

The Noise Buds Combat earbuds come equipped with a Quad Mic ENC in a trendy and modern design and support 36 hours of battery. It features a USB Type-C charging connector and IPX5 sweat and water resistance feature .