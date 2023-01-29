Police recovered the missing Norwegian tourist from Kashmir forest

Police reportedly saved a Norwegian man on Saturday after he went missing while skiing in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg resort.

According to a police spokesperson, ‘police today rescued a foreign tourist, Oeyvind Aamot of Norway, who lost his track while skiing and got stuck in the forests of Drung.’

The official said, Mr. Aamot arrived in Gulmarg on Saturday morning and went skiing.

According to the spokeswoman, two police teams were organised following two paths surrounding the woodland area after obtaining information.

He continued,’ Finally, the crew got to the foreigner’s location and securely bring him back to Gulmarg.’

The rescue teams were thanked and given a monetary award by SSP Baramulla Amod Ashok Nagpure.