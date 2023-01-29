Prior to the Budget 2023, PM Modi chairs a meeting of the Council of Ministers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers today in preparation for the Union Budget.

Before the general elections in 2024, the Modi administration’s final full-fledged budget will be presented to Parliament on February 1.

The Union Council of Ministers’ first meeting of 2023 began about 10 am and is scheduled to end in the late afternoon.

According to sources, the Narendra Modi administration’s policy efforts and several ministries’ operations will be examined and discussed.

This occurs before this year’s assembly elections, which will be held in nine states, and amid rumours of a cabinet reshuffle.