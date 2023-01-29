Raghav Chadha of AAP honoured in London as India-UK Outstanding Achiever

Raghav Chadha, a Rajya Sabha member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was presented with the India UK Outstanding Achiever award at a ceremony in London on January 25.

The MP was recognised as an Outstanding Achiever in the Government and Politics category, which honours people who have excelled in advancing democracy and justice and tackling difficult societal issues for the benefit of both people and the environment.

Raghav Chadha said while receiving the award, ‘This award isn’t a recognition of an individual’s achievements. Though received by an ordinary individual from an ordinary background with an ordinary skill set, this award belongs to an extraordinary party called the AAP and the extraordinary leadership of the person I have the distinguished honour of calling my mentor, Arvind Kejriwal.’

To commemorate 75 years of Indian independence, awards were given to five Outstanding Achievers and 75 High Achievers.

He said, ‘I dedicate this award to my leader, Arvind Kejriwal, and thousands of those faceless, nameless grassroots workers for their unwavering commitment to serving India.’

In order to recognise the accomplishments of Indian students who attended British universities, the National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) UK, the British Council in India, the UK Government Department for International Trade (DIT), and the UK Parliament created the India UK Achievers Honours.