Renaming Mughal Gardens won’t solve problems: Mayawati

BSP leader Mayawati today poked fun at the government by joking that renaming the renowned Mughal Gardens at the Rashtrapati Bhavan to ‘Amrit Udyan’ will solve the ‘issues’ of the nation and its citizens.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi has extensive grounds that include the gardens, a horticultural wonderland with over 150 different types of roses, tulips, Asiatic lilies, daffodils, and other beautiful flowers.

‘Except for a handful of people, all the people of the country are suffering from a stressful life due to high inflation, poverty, and unemployment, etc.,’ Mayawati wrote in a tweet in Hindi. ‘Attempts to divert people’s attention through conversion, renaming, boycott, and hate speeches are unfair and sad,’ she continued.

On Saturday, opposition parties urged the government to put more effort into creating jobs and containing inflation while the BJP said that renaming the famous gardens destroys yet another colonial emblem.