State government to increase the price of liquor

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh state government has decided to increase the price of liquor in the state. The liquor prices in Uttar Pradesh will go up from April 1, 2023. The state cabinet cleared the new excise policy for 2023-24.

The state government has increased the license fee of foreign liquor, beer, ‘bhang’, and model shops by 10%.Licence fee and security have been increased for bonded warehouse licenses (BWFL-2A, 2B, 2C) of foreign liquor, beer and wine. The registration and renewal fees of the master warehouses have also been increased.