DH Latest NewsDH NEWSUttar PradeshLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

State government to increase the price of liquor

Jan 29, 2023, 09:45 pm IST

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh state government has decided to increase the price of liquor in the state.  The liquor prices in Uttar Pradesh will go up from April 1, 2023. The state cabinet cleared the new excise policy for 2023-24.

Also Read: Amrit Udyan in Rashtrapati Bhavan to open for public from January 31: Know how to book slots 

The state government has increased the license fee of foreign liquor, beer, ‘bhang’, and model shops by 10%.Licence fee and security have been increased for bonded warehouse licenses (BWFL-2A, 2B, 2C) of foreign liquor, beer and wine. The registration and renewal fees of the master warehouses have also been increased.

 

 

 

 

Tags
shortlink
Jan 29, 2023, 09:45 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button