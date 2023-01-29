Telecom authority releases subscribers tally in the country

Mumbai: Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released mobile subscribers tally in the country. As per the data, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel cumulatively gained nearly 25 lakh mobile subscribers in November.

Reliance Jio added adding 14.26 lakh net subscribers in November and Bharti Airtel added 10.56 lakh users. At the end of November 2022, Jio’s mobile subscriber tally stood at 42.28 crore. It was at 42.13 crore during October. At the end of November 2022, Bharti Airtel’s mobile subscriber tally stood at 36.60 crore.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea lost nearly 18.3 lakh customers. Vodafone Idea’s mobile subscriber tally stood at 24.37 crore in November.

As per TRAI data, the total broadband subscribers increased to 82.53 crore at the end of November 2022 with a monthly growth rate of 0.47%.

Total wireless subscribers decreased to 1,143.04 million at the end of November 2022, from 1,143.63 million at the end of October 2022.

The top five service providers constituted over 98% market share at the end of November 2022.The list included Reliance Jio (43 crore), Bharti Airtel (23 crore), Vodafone Idea (12.3 crore), and BSNL (2.6 crore). The top five wired broadband service providers were Reliance Jio (73.8 lakh), Bharti Airtel (55.6 lakh), BSNL (40.2 lakh), Atria Convergence Technologies (21.4 lakh) and Hathway Cable & Datacom (11.3 lakh).

The top five wireless broadband service providers were Reliance Jio (42.28 crore), Bharti Airtel (22.5 crore), Vodafone Idea (12.34 crore), BSNL (2.18 crore), and Intech Online (2.3 lakh).