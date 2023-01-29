Women’s U19 T20 World Cup: ICC announces an all-female match officials list for final

Potchefstroom: In cricket, Indian eves will face England in the finals of ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup. The match will be played today at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom at 5.15 pm (IST).

Also Read: 40 killed as bus falls into ravine and catches fire

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced an all-female cast of match officials for the final. Vanessa De Silva will oversee the final as match referee.

Match Referee: Vanessa De Silva

On-field umpires: Candace La Borde and Sarah Dambanevana

TV umpire: Dedunu De Silva

Fourth umpire: Lisa McCabe.