12 people including 7 BRS officials arrested in Hyderabad for gambling

The Rachakonda Police detained a total of 12 people in Hyderabad’s Medipally district on suspicion of participating in gambling. The Deputy Mayor and six other Bharat Rashtra Samithi corporators were among those detained on Sunday night at the Deputy Mayor’s office.

