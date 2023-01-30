BCCI announces Rs 5 crore cash award for U-19 woman’s cricket team

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced RS 5 crore cash reward for the Indian U-19 woman’s cricket team. The U-19 woman’s cricket team has won the inaugural edition of the ICC Under-19 Women’s T-20 World Cup in South Africa. The Indian eves defeated England by 7 wickets in the final held yesterday. Team India led by Shafali Verma chased down the victory target of 69 runs in 14 overs.

‘Women’s Cricket in India is on the upswing and the World Cup triumph has taken the stature of women’s cricket several notches higher. I am delighted to announce INR 5 crore for the entire team and support staff as prize money. This is surely a path-breaking year,; tweeted BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also congratulated the Indian Women’s Cricket Team on the win.