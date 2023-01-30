Commodity Market: Gold price remain unchanged

Mumbai: Price of gold remained unchanged for second day in a row in the Kerala market. On Saturday, the yellow metal gained by Rs 120 per 8 gram. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 42,120 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 57,229 per 10 gram, down Rs 50 or 0.09%. Silver futures were trading higher by Rs 141 at Rs 68,470 per kg.

Globally, the yellow metal prices remained steady as traders await the US Federal Bank’s verdict on rate hikes. Spot gold held its ground at $1,926.65 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,925.50.