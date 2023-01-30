Flyer tries to pull out the cover of an IndiGo flight’s emergency exit mid-air

A customer attempted to open the emergency escape cover on an IndiGo flight while it was in flight, adding to the litany of incidents involving rowdy passengers that have been recorded on flights. On January 24, the incident happened on an IndiGo flight from Nagpur to Mumbai. An FIR was made against the passenger by the authorities.

According to IndiGo, a passenger on Flight 6E 5274 from Nagpur to Mumbai allegedly tried to open the emergency escape cover when the plane was in the air and preparing to land. This was reported by news agency ANI.

However, IndiGo reaffirmed that there was no significant security breach during the landing. The airline corporation insisted that the safety of the aforementioned flight was not compromised.

‘On noticing this violation, the crew on board alerted the captain and the passenger was appropriately cautioned,’ it further added.

An FIR was soon lodged by IndiGo against the passenger, who violated the security norms, at the local police station.

‘An FIR has been filed against the passenger for unauthorised tampering of the emergency exit as the aircraft was in the process of landing,’ read a statement issued by IndiGo.