Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

Jan 30, 2023, 03:39 pm IST

Mumbai:  The Indian rupee depreciated against the US dollar on Monday. The sustained  foreign fund outflows weighed upon the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currencyopened weak at 81.69 against the US dollar, registering a decline of 10 paise over its last close. On Friday, the Indian rupee settled at 81.59 against the American currency.

The  dollar index which measures the strength of US currency against 6 currencies  fell 0.01% to 101.92. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net sellers in the Indian capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs5,977.86 crore.

