Gorakhnath temple attack: NIA court sentences Murtaza Abbasi to death penalty

Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, who was detained in connection with an attack on security officers working at UP’s Gorakhnath temple in April of last year, was given the death penalty by a special NIA court on Monday.

According to Section 121 of the Indian Penal Code, the offender was given the death punishment, according to Prashan Kumar, ADG (Law and Order), who was speaking to India Today. In addition, the accused received a life sentence under Section 307 for assaulting a police officer.

A member of the Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary stationed at the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur was attacked by the accused. Chemical engineer Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi was apprehended following a brief pursuit.

Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi’s interrogation has exposed the suspect’s affiliation with the terrorist group Islamic State (IS). Murtaza Abbasi had allegedly taken an oath to fight for IS and was giving money to the terrorist group’s supporters, claims the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) for the state of Uttar Pradesh.