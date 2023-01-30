Hundreds of Rubik’s cube enthusiasts are in Glasgow to compete at ‘speedcubing’

A three-day tournament in Glasgow will include hundreds of Rubik’s cube fans competing not just against one another but also against the clock in speed-time trials.

For these fanatical fans, the modest cube is more than just a game; it’s a competitive sport that they’re all trying to get good at. One of the teenage Rubik’s cube enthusiasts at the event claims that she started playing with the cube about two years ago and hasn’t been able to stop since.

Many of us developed new interests as a result of the epidemic, and several young people occurred to take up the Rubik’s cube as one of these interests.

‘Rubik’s cube is very important to me. Cubing has served as a distraction for me from everything that is going around. It is really calming to me,’ she told BBC.

Many of those present at the event can complete the cube in under 10 seconds. They say it is simply hard for them to put it down and hours go by without even noticing.