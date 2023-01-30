Indian batter Murali Vijay announces retirement from all forms of international cricket, pens emotional note

Veteran cricketer Murali Vijay announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket. Vijay represented India in a total of 87 matches, scoring 4490 runs. Vijay’s last appearance for India came against Australia in a Test match in 2018.

The bulk of appearances for the opening batter came in the Test format, representing the national team in 61 matches, scoring 3982 runs at an average of 38.29. He also featured in 17 ODIs and 9 T20Is for the Indian team. In a heartwarming post on Twitter, Vijay confirmed that he is open to exploring new opportunities.

Vijay, who was a mainstay in the test team, last played for India in a Test match in Perth in December 2018. In addition to that, he has 106 appearances in the Indian Premier League where he has scored 2619 runs, including 2 hundreds and 13 half-centuries. Vijay played for the Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Daredevils, and Kings XI Punjab in his IPL career.

In an emotional post on social media, Vijay remembered his career from 2002 to 2018 and thanked all those who were a part of his journey. See post. The India batter who has played 61 Tests, 17 ODIs and nine T20Is in his seven-year-long international career stated that he was ‘looking forward to exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket & the business side of it’. He wrote in his statement on Twitter: ‘I believe that this is the next step in my journey as a cricketer and I look forward to this new chapter in my life’.

He also expressed gratitude for the teams he has been associated with saying, ‘I am grateful for the opportunities given to me by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, Chennai Super Kings and Chemplast Sanmar’.