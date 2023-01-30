Indian Railways cancels 387 trains today: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Monday fully cancelled 291 trains and partially cancelled 96 trains. The national transporter has also changed source station of 48 trains and short terminated 41 trains. These trains scheduled to depart today were cancelled due to maintenance, operational reasons and also due to dense fog in some part of the country.

Indian Railways has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app. The national transporter informed that tickets booked via IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

Full list of cancelled trains:

00468 , 01539 , 01540 , 01583 , 01590 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01617 , 01618 , 01625 , 01626 , 03085 , 03086 , 03359 , 03360 , 03591 , 03592 , 03593 , 03594 , 03595 , 03596 , 03597 , 03598 , 03649 , 03650 , 04023 , 04024 , 04029 , 04030 , 04041 , 04042 , 04139 , 04148 , 04149 , 04245 , 04246 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04303 , 04304 , 04305 , 04306 , 04319 , 04335 , 04336 , 04338 , 04356 , 04376 , 04379 , 04380 , 04383 , 04384 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04503 , 04504 , 04549 , 04550 , 04568 , 04577 , 04579 , 04582 , 04591 , 04592 , 04597 , 04598 , 04647 , 04648 , 04689 , 04690 , 04901 , 04902 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04987 , 04988 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05133 , 05134 , 05143 , 05144 , 05155 , 05156 , 05334 , 05366 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06123 , 06802 , 06803 , 06882 , 06921 , 06922 , 06934 , 06937 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07278 , 07795 , 07868 , 07869 , 07880 , 07906 , 07907 , 07979 , 08167 , 08168 , 08643 , 08644 , 08653 , 08654 , 08658 , 08659 , 08660 , 08661 , 08665 , 08666 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09369 , 09370 , 09431 , 09432 , 09437 , 09438 , 09476 , 09481 , 09491 , 09492 , 10101 , 10102 , 11025 , 11026 , 11123 , 11410 , 12171 , 12241 , 12242 , 12358 , 12369 , 12370 , 12397 , 12529 , 12530 , 12537 , 12538 , 12572 , 12595 , 12873 , 13029 , 13030 , 13309 , 13310 , 13345 , 13346 , 14005 , 14006 , 14201 , 14202 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14505 , 14506 , 14523 , 14617 , 14618 , 14673 , 15026 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15084 , 15127 , 15129 , 15130 , 15159 , 15203 , 15204 , 15280 , 15620 , 15903 , 16213 , 18103 , 18175 , 18176 , 20948 , 20949 , 22441 , 22442 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 35011 , 35012 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36816 , 36825 , 36829 , 36836 , 36840 , 36850 , 36851 , 37327 , 37329 , 37332 , 37338 , 37781 , 37782 , 37812 , 37813 , 37817 , 37827 , 37834 , 37837 , 37838 , 37842 , 38923 , 38924 , 52539 , 52965 , 52966

How to confirm if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement