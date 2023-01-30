Israel seems to have been behind the drone attack on the Iranian factory.

According to a U.S. official, Israel appears to have been responsible for a drone attack that occurred overnight on an Iranian military facility.
Iran asserted that drone attacks on a military industrial target close to the capital city of Isfahan were stopped, and that no one was hurt and no serious damage was done.
Independent measurement of the damage’s extent was impossible. A flash in the sky and emergency vehicles at the scene are seen in footage that was released by Iranian state media
