National Stock Exchange of India continue as world’s largest derivatives exchange for fourth year in a row

Mumbai: National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has continued as the world’s largest derivatives exchange in 2022. This is for fourth year in a row that NSE is maintaining the top position. NSE continued in the top position by the number of contracts traded based on statistics maintained by Futures Industry Association (FIA), a derivatives trade body.

NSE also emerged as the 3rd largest exchange in the world in the equity segment by the number of trades (electronic order book) in 2022. NSE was at 4th position in 2021. The World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) revealed this.

The benchmark equity index – the NSE Nifty 50 touched lifetime high of 18,887.60 this year. Significant strengthening in liquidity was witnessed in most of the product categories, including equity, equity derivatives, and currency derivatives.