Public sector bank launches Whatsapp-based banking services: Know how to register

Mumbai: Leading public sector bank in the country, Bank of Baroda (BoB) has introduced Whatsapp-based banking services to its customers. Customers can check their account balance, get a mini statement of the last 5 transactions, and Block Debit Cards using WhatsApp. WhatsApp Banking services are available on Domestic Indian mobile numbers as well as International numbers of selected countries.

Bank of Baroda WhatsApp Banking: List of Services Available

Here are some of the services that the Bank of Baroda Whatsapp Banking offers.

Check account balance.

Get mini statement of last 5 transactions.

Cheque status enquiry.

Block Debit Card.

WhatsApp Banking Registration (Bilingual) with accepting Terms and Conditions (with OTP)

Request ChequeBook .

Know your registered email ID.

Account Statement

Disabling of UPI

Account Blocking (Debit freeze)

Disabling Debit Card for Domestic Transactions (POS/ECOM/ATM)

Disabling Debit Card for International Transactions (POS/ECOM/ATM)

Tracking of Cheque Book request

WhatsApp Banking Registration/Deregistration Functionalities

Steps to register:

Step-1: Register Yourself

Save Bank’s WhatsApp Business Account Number 8433 888 777 in your mobile contact list. You can also click on below link to start a conversation directly on Bank’s WhatsApp Number- Https://Wa.Me/918433888777?Text=Hi

Step-2: Start Chatting

Send a ‘HI’ on this number using the WhatsApp application and initiate the conversation. By starting a conversation, it will mean that you are agreeing to the terms and conditions of WhatsApp Banking.