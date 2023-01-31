Britain still waiting for the Brexit dividend after three years

Three years after leaving the European Union, Britain has yet to reap the economic benefits of the Brexit dividend because it lags behind its competitors on a number of fronts, including trade and investment.

Although it left the EU on January 31, 2020, Britain continued to participate in its single market and customs union for an additional 11 months.

On that day, Boris Johnson, who was prime minister at the time, declared that the nation could finally realise its potential and expressed his hope that it would gain confidence with each passing month.

In contrast, a number of indicators currently show underperformance when compared to other economies.

According to opinion polls, the number of Britons who regret leaving the EU is steadily increasing. According to a survey conducted on Monday and published by the news website UnHerd, this is currently the case in all but three of the 632 parliamentary constituencies examined.

Britain is thriving with its newfound freedoms, according to the government, which is led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, a supporter of Brexit.