Colombian violence decreases in the first month of cease-fire

According to Interior Minister Alfonso Prada on Monday, Colombia’s ceasefire with four armed groups has resulted in a significant drop in violence during its first month, including fewer killings and assaults on armed forces.

In order to put an end to the nearly six decades-long conflict, which has resulted in at least 450,000 deaths and millions of displaced people, leftist President Gustavo Petro has pledged to either negotiate peace agreements or surrender agreements with armed groups.

On New Year’s Eve of last year, he issued ceasefire orders with the Sierra Nevada paramilitaries, the Clan del Golfo gang, and two opposition organisations that were started by former FARC rebels and reject the 2016 peace agreement.

The National Liberation Army (ELN) rebels, who are in peace negotiations with Petro’s government, initially agreed to a ceasefire, but Petro later said they had not.