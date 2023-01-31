Gulf country introduces free four-day transit visa for stopovers

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has introduced free four-day transit visa for stopovers. Saudi Arabian authorities have introduced a new electronic service that allows passengers to obtain a transit visa for 4 days when they pass through the Kingdom.

The electronic service is available on application through the websites of Saudi-based airlines Saudia and Flynas.The application will be sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who will process it and issue a digital visa, which can be received via email. The visa is free of charge.

Earlier the national air carrier of Saudi Arabia, Saudia had said that passengers holding a ticket from the airline would gain entry into the Kingdom for a period of 96 hours, during which they may perform Haj and Umrah.