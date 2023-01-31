In ‘Murder Mystery 2’, Jennifer Aniston turns pretty ‘desi girl’, wearing Manish Malhotra lehenga | See pic

Los Angeles: Fashion designer Manish Malhotra is highly responsible for putting India on the world map of fashion. The latest update regarding Manish’s work will make your chest swell with pride even more. Hollywood celebrity Jennifer Aniston turned desi girl in ‘Murder Mystery 2′ as she wore a lehenga designed by Manish in the upcoming international film.

The film’s trailer was released on Monday evening on Netflix’s YouTube channel. In the trailer, Jennifer is seen donning an embellished ivory lehenga. Her ensemble was completed with a matching lehenga skirt, a dupatta, and traditional jewellery. Moreover, Adam Sandler also complemented her in an ivory sherwani. Jennifer’s desi look caught netizens’ attention and left them stunned.

Today we present to you – Jennifer Aniston in a lehenga ? pic.twitter.com/USty3YIgHn — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 31, 2023

Jennifer and Adam also shared the trailer on their Instagram accounts. They captioned the post, ‘We’re baa-aack…..March 31!! @netflixfilm’. Reacting to the post, Manish’s label, Manish Malhotra World dropped a white heart emoji.

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are back! Murder Mystery 2 premieres March 31 pic.twitter.com/VqdUkxp521 — Netflix (@netflix) January 30, 2023

Manish also confirmed the update by posting netizens’ stories on his Instagram account. After seeing the trailer, Manish’s close friend and filmmaker Karan Johar chimed in the comment section of Netflix India’s post. He commented, ‘Go Manish!!!!! It’s your lehenga’. regarding Murder Mystery 2, it is a comedy mystery film directed by Jeremy Garelick and written by James Vanderbilt. It is a sequel to the 2019 film Murder Mystery and stars Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. Murder Mystery 2 is scheduled to be released on March 31 on Netflix.