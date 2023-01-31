Inflation in India likely to decrease to 5% in this year: IMF

New York: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that inflation in India is likely to decrease to 5% in the next fiscal year starting from April 1, 2023. The inflation rate will drop further to 4% in 2024. The inflation rate is at 6.8% in this fiscal year ending March 31.

‘Inflation in India as in other countries is expected to come down from 6.8% in 2022 to 5% in 2023 and then 4% coming towards the target in 2024. That partly reflects the central bank’s actions,’ said Daniel Leigh, Division Chief, Research Department of the IMF.

According to the World Economic Outlook update released by the IMF on Tuesday, about 84% of countries are expected to have lower headline (consumer price index) inflation in 2023 than in 2022. Global inflation is set to fall from 8.8% in 2022 (annual average) to 6.6% in 2023 and 4.3% in 2024 — above pre-pandemic (2017–19) levels of about 3.5%, it said.

In low-income developing countries, inflation is projected to moderate from 14.2% in 2022 to 8.6% in 2024 — still high, but close to the pre-pandemic average, it further said.