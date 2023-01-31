KR Narayanan Institute Chairman Adoor Gopalakrishnan resigns

In the midst of the heated dispute, renowned director Adoor Gopalakrishnan resigned from his position as chairman of the KR Narayanan Institute of Visual Science and Arts. The director told the reporters that he had given the Chief Minister his letter of resignation.

Gopalakrishnan received criticism for how he handled student demonstrations at the KR Narayanan National Institute against caste inequality.

The dismissal of Shankar Mohan, the institute’s director, was the main demand of the protesting students, who accused him of engaging in caste discrimination. Following the protests, Mohan resigned as the institute’s director. Adoor Gopalakrishnan expressed his dissatisfaction with the events that resulted in Mohan’s departure.