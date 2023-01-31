Noise launches new rugged smartwatch in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: India based wearable manufacturer, Noise launched its new rugged smartwatch in the markets. The new smartwatch named ‘NoiseFit Force’ is priced at Rs. 2,499 and will go on sale from February 3 at 12pm. It will be available for sale via the NoiseFit website and Amazon India in 3 colours- Jet Black, Teal Green, and Misty Grey.

NoiseFit Force sports a 1.32-inch display (360×360 pixels) display with 550 nits peak brightness. It offers over 150 watch faces and several sports modes including running, cycling, and trekking. It also gets health monitoring sensors like SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, and sleep monitoring, step tracker among others.

Also Read: Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai to tow, impound vehicles found violating traffic rules

The smartwatch supports Bluetooth calling enabling users to make and receive phone calls directly from the watch’s display. It also offers support for AI voice assistants, incoming call alerts, access to call logs, and a dial pad. The smartwatch also features sedentary reminder, remote control camera, alarm clock reminder, and stopwatch.