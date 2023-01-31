UAE extends deadline employment contract changes

Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) in the UAE has extended the deadline employment contract changes. The ministry has extended the deadline for private sector companies to rectify unlimited term employment contracts of their employees to fixed-term ones. The new deadline is December 31, 2023. Earlier it was February 2, 2023.

As per the new labour law, all employers must offer fixed-term contracts to workers. Initially, a three-year cap was specified. However, in October, the ministry removed the cap, stating that the contracts must cover a defined term without specifying a limit. The contract will remain valid as long as both the employer and the employee agree.

The new labour law also introduced new work models in addition to the full-time scheme. These include remote work, shared jobs, part-time, temporary and flexible employment contracts.