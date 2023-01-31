Unique celestial event to occur on Wednesday; when and where to watch in India

When Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is visible in the skies above Earth, astronomers and stargazers will be treated to a rare celestial phenomenon. On February 1, the comet will be the nearest to Earth and will be seen all around the world, including in practically all of India’s states.

The comet is distinguished by a tadpole-like tail that stretches millions of kilometres into open space and a greenish tint surrounding its core. After finishing its orbit around the Sun in the first few weeks of January 2023, the comet is now on its way out of the solar system and will soon appear in the skies above Earth.

To watch the comet in the skies, you need clear and dark skies else you will be unable to see the tail and the movement of the comet. The comet is however not as bright as it was expected to be and you will need binoculars to see the comet moving across the sky.

The comet will be visible in the skies after 9:30 pm, given clear sky conditions and darkness outside. To watch the comet in the skies above India, look a bit south to the Pole Star in the skies and you can locate the greenish tinge in the skies. The comet will be traveling south and will reach the head of the Orion constellation.

The comet will be visible in several parts of India, including in West Bengal, Odisha, Ladakh, and in several northeastern states of the country.