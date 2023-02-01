Boeing delivers the final 747, bidding farewell to the ‘Queen of the Skies’

Boeing bid farewell to the iconic 747, delivering the final plane to Atlas Air on Tuesday afternoon and marking an end of an era when the first-ever ‘jumbo jet’ ruled the skies.

Thousands of Boeing employees – including some of the so-called ‘Incredibles’ who developed the jet in the 1960s – watched the last delivery of the historic plane, which brought air travel to the masses and represented an indelible slice of Americana.

John Travolta made a special appearance to close out the event at the massive manufacturing facility. He spoke about his experience learning to fly the 747-400 while serving as a Qantas ambassador. According to Travolta, who called the jet the ‘most well thought out and safest aircraft ever built,’ it was the ‘toughest programme that any commercial pilot will ever have to endure.’

The Boeing 747, also referred to as the ‘Queen of the Skies,’ was the first twin-aisle jetliner and was introduced by Pan Am in 1970.