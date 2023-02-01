Building under construction in Thane catches fire, no injuries reported

On Tuesday night, a large fire broke out in a building that was still under construction in Thane, Maharashtra, according to civic officials.

The incident didn’t result in any injuries.

Around nine o’clock in the evening, a fire broke out on the seventh floor of an 18-plus-one-story structure in Naupada’s B cabin area where plastic pipes were kept.

Avinash Sawant, an officer with the disaster management cell, reported that three fire engines arrived quickly and that efforts are being made to put out the fire.

The fire’s origin is still unknown.