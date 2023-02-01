Ex-serviceman who received pension for 66 years, died at 100

Boytram Dudi, a former service member who set a record for receiving a pension for the longest period of time, passed away on Monday at the age of 100.

Dudi, who received a pension for nearly 66 years, was a native of the Rajasthani village of Bhodki.

Boytram received a pension of Rs 19 when he retired in 1957; after 66 years, that amount increased to Rs 35,640. As per the regulations, his wife Chanda Devi Saina (92), will now receive a lifetime pension.

Dudi served in World War II and received recognition for his acts of bravery.

At the age of 17 and a half, he enlisted in the army. When the Second World War began, he was sent to fight in Libya and Africa.

Boytram leaves behind his wife, two sons (Dharamveer and Mukandaram), and four grandchildren (Satyaprakash, Mukesh, Surjit, and Dharamveer).